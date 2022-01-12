Over 50 jobs coming to Van Buren County with Welch Foods expansion

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 50 new jobs are expected to be created in Van Buren County as Welch Foods plans to expand its operations in the village of Lawton.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday that the project is expected to generate a total investment of $26.2 million. This includes a Community Development Block Grant of $588,725 which was awarded to Van Buren County.

“Michigan’s business climate and highly skilled workforce provide an environment where businesses like Welch’s can grow and thrive, creating good-paying jobs for Michiganders,” Whitmer in a press release. “We’re pleased that this iconic brand has chosen to expand in Michigan, helping to continue to grow our state’s vital agribusiness industry. With the help of companies like Welch Foods, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever.”

At least 30 of the anticipated 57 new jobs will be held by low-to moderate-income individuals to meet objectives for the grant. The grant funding will assist with purchasing the machinery and equipment needed for the expansion.

This new project will revitalize underutilized property and turn into food-grade production space. The investment will also support relationships with Michigan growers and suppliers as well as strengthen the regionally significant agribusiness industry.

“Welch’s is pleased that our close partnership with UFCW Local 825 has enabled us to commit to this investment, which will support our growth, continue to bring living-wage jobs to the community, and help us make Welch’s an employer of choice in Van Buren County,” Merrell Bennett, an executive with Welch, said in a press release.

For information on Welch Foods and to apply, visit www.welchs.com/careers.