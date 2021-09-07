One arrested, charged in July South Haven shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person who was sought in the July shooting that killed a man in South Haven has been arrested and charged.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested Tiah Deshon-Juanita Sutton Monday night, the department said along with the South Haven Police Department.
She was formally charged Tuesday with open murder, unlawful imprisonment, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms.
“South Haven Police greatly appreciate the help from KDPS and their excellent police work” South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said.
The charges stem from a July 8 shooting that killed one man.
Police were called to the area of LeGrange Street near Elkenburg Street after a report of shots fired. It was also reported that a person was hurt. When authorities arrived, they found a man dead in an SUV.
South Haven Police Department Chief Natalie Thompson told News 8 in July that the shooting didn’t happen the same place the SUV was found. She said the victim drove after being shot and then crashed near a Pizza Hut along LeGrange.
The victim has been identified as Shondel Solomon Newell, 41, of Covert.
Information from witnesses and surveillance video led police to identify Sutton and a second person and persons of interest. The other person was taken into custody in July for questioning.