Officials to give update on South Haven pier shooting

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in South Haven plan to release more information today about Friday’s shooting on the South Pier. Police say the gunman shot two people before turning the gun on himself.

Officials confirm the shooter had legal trouble before. They say he planned an attack on Paw Paw High School in 2018.

Police say Aidan Ingalls shot a man and a woman on the pier before shooting and killing himself. The man and Ingalls are both dead. As of Sunday evening, the woman is still in critical condition. Police have not yet released their names.

The Van Buren County sheriff and prosecutor and Paw Paw police chief will also provide an update on the 2018 investigation into Aidan Ingalls. Back when he was 15 years old, he planned an attack on Paw Paw High School. He was sentenced to inpatient treatment.

Authorities at the time said he had created a detailed plan to shoot and kill classmates and others at the school.