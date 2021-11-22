Officials: Threat against Mattawan schools not credible

MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Mattawan Consolidated School says that though a threat made against the district was not credible, the district will remain closed Tuesday.

With Thanksgiving break coming up, that means kids won’t be back in class until Monday.

In a letter sent to parents, the district said it got word of an alleged threat against the high school on Sunday evening. It started working with law enforcement to investigate and called off classes through Tuesday.

On Monday, the district said the investigation had found the threat was not credible, though officials continued to look into it.

Still, the district decided to not hold classes Tuesday, which would have been a half day regardless.