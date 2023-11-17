WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say an off-duty paramedic saved a man’s life Friday.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. in Waverly Township, on the 47000 block of CR 665 near 36th Street, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say an off-duty paramedic was passing and noticed an ATV on its side, with the driver — a 58-year-old Paw Paw man — face down in the grass, turning blue and not breathing. The paramedic called 911 and started CPR, according to the sheriff’s office. Then, the man began to breathe and respond.

When on-duty paramedics arrived, they took over treatment. The man was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigating deputies found that the man was operating the ATV on private property. It wasn’t clear why he lost control and crashed.

The Van Buren County sheriff, Daniel Abbott, said in a release that the off-duty paramedic saved the driver’s life.

“Without this, the outcome could have been much different,” Abbott said.