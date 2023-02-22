Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 72nd Street near 14th Avenue in South Haven Township. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There were two house fires near South Haven on Wednesday, firefighters say.

The first happened around 1:50 p.m. on 72nd Street near 14th Avenue in South Haven Township. When firefighters arrived on scene, an attached garage was fully engulfed in flames, South Haven Area Emergency Services said in a release. It said damage to the home was limited.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 72nd Street near 14th Avenue in South Haven Township. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 72nd Street near 14th Avenue in South Haven Township. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 72nd Street near 14th Avenue in South Haven Township. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 72nd Street near 14th Avenue in South Haven Township. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 72nd Street near 14th Avenue in South Haven Township. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

The second fire happened around 5:50 p.m. at a home on 63rd Street near Baseline Road in Casco Township.

“Firefighters were faced with treacherous ice-covered roads and a short water supply which had to be shuttled from the nearby Gingerman Raceway,” SHAES said.

A person inside the home was treated for smoke inhalation on scene, firefighters say.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 63rd Street near Baseline Road in Casco Township. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 63rd Street near Baseline Road in Casco Township. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 63rd Street near Baseline Road in Casco Township. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 63rd Street near Baseline Road in Casco Township. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

The two fires came during a busy day for first responders due to the ice storm, SHAES said.