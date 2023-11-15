BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a passerby noticed a house fire near Bangor Wednesday morning.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a house fire on 36th Avenue near the intersection of 62nd Street in Bangor Township.

A passerby who was driving on their way to work called 911 when they noticed the fire, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver was honking their horn to alert anyone inside, but the sheriff’s office said no one was home.

The American Red Cross was called to help the homeowners.

There were no reports of injuries.

It’s unknown what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.