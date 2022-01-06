No complaints here: South Haven families embrace snow day

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Cold and blustery weather was the cause of warmly welcomed news for many West Michigan students: Snow day.

Word that classes were cancelled Thursday came as early as Wednesday for some students.

“It’s just fun to have a snow day. Then you want to be out as long as you can to make the day last longer,” one of those students, Bea Ryan of South Haven, said. “(The snow is) very fluffy. It’s actually kind of fun because you’re kind of scooping up ice cream.”

Her father Phillip Ryan took the day off from work to enjoy some time with the family and take in the view.

“It was like a birthday or wild celebration hit the town,” Phillip said. “I like for the slowdown of reality… Everybody’s got a little bit more time… Nobody’s rushing around or else… it’s going to cause more problems for yourself.”

Hannah Moschan was bummed her swim meet was canceled Wednesday night, but didn’t mind having school off the day after, even though her family had to run some errands.

“It feels amazing. I feel free,” Moschan said.

As for the roads along the lakeshore, which was expecting more snow through Friday, administrators with the Van Buren County Road Commission and City of South Haven Public Works say they are in good shape with no shortages on manpower, vehicles or salt.