Jett was named in honor of the late Deputy James Lear. (Courtesy Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is getting a new police dog.

The K-9, whose name is Jett, is half German shepherd, half Belgian Malinois. He’s just over a year old, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jett was christened in honor of the late Deputy James Lear, who died in 2021, the sheriff’s office said. Lear was nicknamed “Jett” because he would always jet out of the office when there was a job to do.

Deputy James Lear was nicknamed “Jett.” (Courtesy Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

The new K-9 will partner with Deputy Devin Krogel, according to the office.