HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search at the Hartford Police Department Thursday as part of a narcotics investigation, they say.

A release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office provided few details about the search at the police station on W. Main Street near N. Center Street. It said only that deputies, with help from Michigan State Police, were looking into “illegal narcotics activity.”

Deputies will send their case to the county prosecutor’s office once it is done. The prosecutor will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.

The sheriff’s department said it wouldn’t have any further comment until or unless charges are filed.