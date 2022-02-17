Murder charge added in Sept. death of woman near Decatur

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who authorities say hit a woman with his car, killing her, and then moved her body is now charged with open murder.

Colby Martin of White Pigeon was arraigned on the new charge Wednesday, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

He was initially charged with vehicular manslaughter, failure to stop at the scene of a crash and concealing the death of an individual in the death of Melody Rohrer, 64, of the Decatur area.

An undated courtesy photo of Melody Rohrer.

When the initial charges were filed last year, authorities said Rohrer was walking on Country Road 215 near Territorial Road in Hamilton Township on Sept. 20, 2021, when she was hit. They said Martin then moved her body, leaving it in the woods in St. Joseph County. Martin was arrested the next day.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said detectives kept investigating and found more information that led the prosecutor to issue the murder charge.

The sheriff’s office said it would not release exactly what that evidence was outside of court.

“This is a very sensitive case with a lot of technical information, reconstruction information, lab work, etc. which requires a lot of time to put together,” Sheriff Dan Abbott said in a Thursday statement. “I can tell you from the time this incident happened the case has been worked on hard with a lot of man hours invested. The case is still being worked and will be for some time to come.”

Martin had posted a $300,000 bond to be released from jail after the initial charges were filed. At his arraignment on the murder charge this week, bond was denied. That means he’ll stay behind bars as his case works its way through the courts.