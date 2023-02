PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A volunteer Paw Paw firefighter died Wednesday due to a downed wire, police say.

Michigan State Police confirmed the firefighter died. Van Buren County sheriff Daniel Abbott said it was due to a downed wire.

News 8 is working to learn more.

An ice storm hitting West Michigan Wednesday led to several downed trees and some downed wires.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as we learn more.