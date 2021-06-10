MSP troopers find over $1 million worth of meth during traffic stop

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A June 4 traffic stop led to a large meth bust in Van Buren County.

It was the largest meth bust ever in southwest Michigan for Michigan State Police, and one of the largest from a traffic stop in recent memory in the entire state, MSP said in a Thursday release.

Troopers found 50 kilograms of the drug, worth more than $1 million.

State police trained in drug busts stopped the car on I-196 near Covert, as the car had expired Georgia License plates.

MSP says the two people in the car were acting suspiciously, so officers searched the car and found the meth.

A photo of the meth MSP found. (Courtesy MSP)

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from California, and the passenger, a 34-year old man from Mexico, were both arrested.

Police are calling the bust a significant disruption to meth trafficking into Michigan.