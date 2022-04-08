LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police trooper was hurt in a Friday morning crash on I-94 near Lawrence.

The crash happened around mile marker 51.2, between the Lawrence exit (exit 52) and the Hartford exit (exit 46).

All eastbound lanes in the area have been shut down along with the left lane of westbound I-94, according to the MSP. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

MSP Lt. Michelle Robinson told News 8 that the trooper is alert and conscious but did not release any additional information about the trooper’s injuries.

It is unclear what led to the crash or how long traffic will be impacted.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.