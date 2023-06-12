PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post is seeking volunteers for its Angel Program, which helps people battling drug abuse.

Through the Angel Program, anyone can walk into an MSP post and ask for help. They won’t be arrested. Instead, MSP and its volunteers will find treatment options. Volunteers also help bring people to treatment centers.

Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses. After 20 hours of volunteer work, they get an hourly stipend.

People interested in volunteering can call 1st Lt. Scott Ernstes, the Paw Paw Post commander, at 269.657.5551 or go online.