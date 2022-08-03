SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two men were killed in a plane crash near South Haven.

The South Haven Police Department said the Federal Aviation Administration reported that a plane, an Aerospace 600, left the South Haven Regional Airport late Tuesday night and there was no contact with anyone since. The plane was reported around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Michigan State Police told News 8 that troopers found the plane near the intersection of 72nd Street and 12th Avenue in South Haven Township, which is about a mile north of the airport.

Two men were killed in the crash, according to SHPD. Both men were 70 years old — one was from the Lawton area and the other from the Wayland area.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

The investigation has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.