BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Gobles Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Mill Lake Road near M-40 in Bloomingdale Township.

Investigator said a black Dodge Caravan was heading westbound on Mill Lake Road when the driver struck a pedestrian standing by his bike on the side of the road.

The pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Dennis Hale of Gobles, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

The driver, a 53-year-old Gobles woman, received minor injuries, MSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.