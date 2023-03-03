The scene following a deadly crash on County Road 681 in Lawrence Township on March 3, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Van Buren County road crew worker was killed in a crash in a construction zone northwest of Lawrence Friday morning.

It happened near the intersection of County Road 681 and 48th Avenue in Lawrence Township.

The Van Buren County Road Commission confirmed that a worker was hit by a car and killed.

“Today, we experienced the tragedy of losing one of our own,” the commission posted on Facebook.

Michigan State Police are investigating and have not released additional details.

The road was closed while emergency responders were on scene investigating and cleaning up.

The road commission said it would be closed Friday in mourning.