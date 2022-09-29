PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on westbound I-94 near Paw Paw Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened on westbound I-94 near M-40 in Paw Paw Township.

The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed for more than an hour but have since reopened, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Authorities have not released any additional information surrounding the crash, including what led to the crash or the victim’s name.

