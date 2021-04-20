MSP: Man, 78, found with hypothermia near Gobles

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An elderly man was put in the hospital after going missing for hours near Gobles Monday.

Jack Bruin, 78, went missing after leaving his home in Pine Grove Township and heading to a friend’s house around 4 p.m., Michigan State Police said in a Tuesday release.

MSP said he has early stage dementia and was not wearing warm clothes when he left, so authorities were concerned for Bruin’s safety as temperatures dropped to 32 degrees.

Twelve hours after he had gone missing, police were able to find him in the woods near his house by pinging his cell phone, and then using a helicopter to find his heat signature.

He was found lying face-down, semi-conscious and suffering from hypothermia, MSP said. Paramedics were able to administer lifesaving treatment on scene. He was then taken to a local hospital.

Bruins has since been reunited with his family, MSP said.