MSP looking for men who robbed Keeler Twp. gas station

KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police is asking for help finding two men who robbed a gas station in Keeler Township on Sunday.

Around 8:10 p.m., MSP Paw Paw Post troopers were sent to the Marathon gas station at the corner of CR 687 and Territorial Road for a reported armed robbery.

Troopers say the two unknown robbers were both armed with black handguns and left in an unknown direction. It’s unclear if they got away with anything or how much.

Both men are described as roughly six feet tall. Their race or ethnicity is unknown, MSP said. They were wearing black pullover sweatshirts and black face coverings. One man was wearing black pants and the other was wearing blue pants.

There is no vehicle description available.

MSP said no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Paw Paw Post at 269.657.5551, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.