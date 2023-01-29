DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a murder-suicide that happened near Decatur Friday.

A man and woman were both found with gunshot wounds Friday night at a home in the 38000 block of 82nd Avenue near 39th Street in Decatur Township, Michigan State Police said in a Sunday tweet.

MSP said it is believed the two died in a murder-suicide.

Police have not released their names or any other information.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 988 or 1.800.273.TALK.