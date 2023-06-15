GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects after a high-speed chase in Paw Paw ended in a crash in Berrien County.

Michigan State Police said troopers at the Paw Paw Post were alerted around 2 a.m. Thursday of a suspect vehicle involved in an armed robbery in Farmington Hills. All people inside the car were believed to be armed and dangerous.

Around 3 a.m., state police said troopers found the vehicle heading westbound on I-94 in Kalamazoo County when they tried to pull it over. The driver did not stop and drove away at a high rate of speed, reaching speeds more than 130 mph, according to MSP.

In Berrien County, stop sticks flattened the suspect vehicle’s tires, causing the driver to lose control and crash into trees near Coloma. Three suspects ran from the car.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from South Holland, Illinois, was arrested and taken to the Van Buren County jail.

Authorities are still searching for the other two suspects. Investigators believe the suspects may have been picked up and left the area.

State police said there are no credible threats to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paw Paw Post at 269.657.5551, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.