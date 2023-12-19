HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A middle school teacher in Hartford faces several charges related to child pornography, police say.

Phil Joel McAndrew, 50, has been charged with three counts of aggravated distributing of child sexually abusive activity, three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using computers to commit a crime, court records show.

Those eight charges are all felonies.

McAndrew is a middle school teacher in Hartford, Michigan State Police told News 8.

He was arraigned on the charges Monday. His bond has been set at $50,000.