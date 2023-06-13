PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fatal three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Paw Paw Township, troopers said.

It happened on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 56, according to Michigan State Police.

Several lanes of eastbound and westbound I-94 at M-51 (Decatur) exit 56 were closed Tuesday evening starting around 6:30 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Around 8:50 p.m., MDOT said all lanes were open.

No more details about the crash have been released as of Tuesday evening. MSP has not released the names of anyone involved.

This is a developing story. News 8 will continue to add more information as it is released.