LAWRENCE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing a dog in Lawrence fled from troopers on a golf cart before his arrest, Michigan State Police say.

Steven St-Cyr, 58, faces felony animal cruelty and resisting or obstructing police charges, as well as a misdemeanor weapons charge.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday on Blackman Street near South Street. Michigan State Police said one dog was shot and had to be put down. MSP said the dog, identified by its owner as Achilles, was shot with a shotgun.

Another dog was also injured. Its owner told News 8 Monday it had been shot in the face, but MSP said in a Tuesday release that “there were no visible signs it had been shot.”

While at the scene of the shooting, a witness told troopers that the suspect was coming back on a golf cart. When St-Cyr saw the troopers, they say, he turned around and drove off, going down a two-track toward Red Arrow Highway. Troopers followed in their cruiser and tried to get him to stop, turning on the flashing lights and using a loudspeaker. They say he ignored them.

They couldn’t keep following him in the cruiser, so they got out and followed him on foot to his house, where they took him into custody.

While troopers were still at St-Cyr’s house, a Van Buren County sheriff’s deputy arrived, who said he’d been in contact with St-Cyr about 20 minutes earlier for shooting at Achilles because he was attacking St-Cyr’s chickens and cat.

The dogs’ owner, Kristin Bridges, told News 8 that the shooting happened after her dogs escaped from her parents’ house. She denied that they were harassing St-Cyr’s chickens.