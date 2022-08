The scene of a fatal crash in Waverly Township on Wednesday. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one is dead because of a crash in Van Buren County Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of M-43 and County Road 665 in Waverly Township, according to Michigan State Police. A Ford Bronco and a motorcycle were involved. Paw Paw troopers responded to the scene.

The roads were shut down in all directions for investigation and cleanup following the crash, troopers said.

They are advising drivers to find alternate routes.