MSP: Armed man barricaded in home near Breedsville

Emergency responders on County Road 681 near Breedsville, where a man barricaded himself in a home. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have surrounded a house northwest of Breedsville as they work to arrest a man who is believed to be armed.

The scene is in the 15000 block of County Road 681 south of 12th Avenue in Van Buren County’s Geneva Township.

Michigan State Police said in a tweet around 2:30 p.m. Monday that the man shot a vehicle in a yard. Two people were nearby. No one was hurt.

The man allegedly then went into a home and barricaded himself inside.

Crews are working to get him to give himself up. MSP said around 4 p.m. that negotiators were trying to reach him on the phone.

Update: Suspect still barricaded. MAP negotiation team attempting to make contact via cell phone. Continue to stay away from area until scene is secure and clear. Continue to stay tuned here for updates. — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) September 20, 2021

People are advised to avoid the area while emergency responders are on the scene.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting.