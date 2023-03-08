Michigan State Police say they seized 4 kilograms of fentanyl in a traffic stop on March 7, 2023. (Courtesy MSP)

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they found 4 kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Southwest Michigan Tuesday.

MSP says that around 9:40 a.m., a pulled a driver over on eastbound I-94 west of Paw Paw for improper lane use and cracked windshield.

MSP says the trooper noticed “several indicators of criminal activity,” though it didn’t explain what those were. The driver gave the trooper permission to search the car.

In the car, the trooper found 4 kilos of fentanyl in a duffel bag. Troopers then learned of two more kilos elsewhere. When they went to get it, they seized $30,000 in cash.

Police say the driver of a the car, a 25-year-old California man, is believed to have been bringing fentanyl from California to Michigan. He was arrested for possession with intent to deliver.

MSP says it’s the largest single fentanyl seizure from a traffic stop ever recorded in Michigan. They said the 6 kilos of fentanyl could have created 3 million fentanyl-laced pills with a street value of some $9 million.

Police urged people who need help with substance abuse to contact the state health department hotline at 1.888.733.7753.