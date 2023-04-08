The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on April 7, 2023, in Lawrence Township. (Courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Lawrence Township.

Around 4 p.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Red Arrow Highway near 56th Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 46-year-old Covert man was driving a truck pulling a trailer eastbound on Red Arrow Highway. He was attempting to turn left into a private driveway and was hit by a westbound motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 57-year-old Kalamazoo man, was thrown from the bike.

The Kalamazoo man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. His name has not been released.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.