KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in Keeler Township Saturday evening.

Around 9:45 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to 90th Avenue and 67th Street for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a Ford panel van, driven by 44-year-old Renato Florez of Covert, was heading westbound on 90th Avenue and crossed the center line, crashing head-on with an eastbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Jamal Bullock-Mills of Niles, and the passenger, a 24-year-old woman, were thrown from the bike.

Bullock-Milles died at the scene, MSP said.

The woman was flown to the hospital. MSP said she had critical injuries. Her condition is unknown.

Florez was hurt. MSP said his injuries are minor.

Witnesses told troopers that the van was “well over the centerline” and almost hit another motorcycle that was in front of Bullock-Mills’ bike.

Troopers said Florez was arrested after showing signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test and having open “intoxicants” in his van.

The crash remains under investigation.