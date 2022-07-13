PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital following a crash near Paw Paw.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 669 near the intersection of 33rd Street in Porter Township, south of Paw Paw.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Decatur man, was heading northbound on County Road 669 when he lost control and crashed. He was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to VBCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the man was not wearing a helmet, and speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.