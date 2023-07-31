PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Before he was sent to prison for the rest of his life, family condemned the man who killed a Decatur-area wife and mother as “pure evil,” calling him a “sick, weak coward” and “monster” who has not shown remorse.

“We have seen evil like no other. We have met the devil,” Melody Rohrer’s daughter, Brooke Chapman, said in a Paw Paw courtroom Monday.

Colby Martin, 31, of White Pigeon, received the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Rohrer’s murder.

“It’s never given me joy to impose the sentence of life in prison without even the possibility of parole, but in this case, it does give me an extraordinary sense of relief,” Judge Kathleen Brickley told Martin. “Relief in knowing that you will never have the chance to crash both literally and figuratively into a family’s life again, drowning them in heartache and agony.”

Rohrer, 64, went missing on Sept. 20, 2021, while taking a walk on County Road 215 near Territorial Road in Hamilton Township. Chapman recalled “36 hours of extreme panic and confusion as we frantically looked” for her. The sheriff said Martin hit Rohrer with his car. He was arrested the day after Rohrer went missing and told investigators where they could find her body in some woods in St. Joseph County.

In June of this year, Martin was convicted of first-degree murder, concealing the death of an individual and failure to stop at the scene of a crash when at fault causing death. On Monday, he followed his attorney’s advice not to address the court.

“Colby Martin, you are pure evil. You truly are the devil masquerading in human form,” Rick Rohrer, Melody Rohrer’s husband, said. “The vulgar acts that you performed show that you have no soul or respect for human life.”

He said he is working with state officials to draft a law that would criminalize sexual assault following death.

Prosecutors say Martin searched for videos on the internet that showed stalking, killing and necrophilia. Investigators found handcuffs, electrical tape and condoms in his car.

“It is what it is, your honor. It’s completely predatory conduct,” Van Buren County Prosecutor Susan Zuiderveen said.

She agreed with the Rohrer family that Martin was a remorseless “monster,” saying he was joking around after dumping Melody Rohrer’s body and that he watched murder porn videos online when he got home. She proposed that if he had not been caught after killing Rohrer, he would have done the same thing again and that a life sentence was necessary to protect the public.

Melody Rohrer was recalled as a wonderful wife, daughter, mother and grandmother who was the core of her family.

“The tears, pain and heartbrokenness that my daughters and I feel repeats itself almost every second and minute of every day. Unfortunately, this will never change for us,” Rick Rohrer said.

An undated courtesy photo of Melody Rohrer.

He recalled his wife of 45 years as his “soul mate” and “forever love.” He praised her faith, love of community and country, and devotion to her family.

“She was the ultimate grandma, doing ‘grandma camp’ — crafts, painting rocks, cooking, shopping, playing games, cards, miniature golf, ice cream and so much more,” Rick Rohrer said.

She was a strong advocate while her youngest daughter struggled with her health, he said, and later became a nurse. Once while on vacation in Georgia, she helped a person who was homeless before local first responders could get there, Rick Rohrer remembered. He said she once helped perform CPR on a man after a heart attack in a restaurant.

“Melody truly represented what is good in this world,” Rick Rohrer said.

Chapman, Rohrer’s eldest daughter, said her mother was “selfless, kind, compassionate, loving, generous, strong, independent, brave, fun to be around, loyal, smart and mine and my sister’s best friend.”

She described the time following her mother’s death as “hell” and offered a scathing assessment of Martin’s character, calling him incapable of love, goodness and compassion.

“My prayer is that the monster that brought a wrecking ball to my amazing family will never see freedom again,” she said. “…I pray I never have to hear this weak coward’s name again because he’s not worth my breath and not welcome in my mind space.”

Judge Brickley said the crime was unimaginable — except to Martin.

“You imagined this, then you made it happen. The threat that you pose to society is serious, it is profound and it is unmatched in anything I’ve seen in 11 years on the bench,” Brickley said.

Martin was also sentenced to about seven to 15 years for concealing the death of an individual and two to five years for failing to stop at the scene of a crash causing death. He received credit for 536 days served. He must also pay restitution and other fees.

Brickley said the life sentence, “if nothing else, protects others, punishes you and perhaps provides some small measure of solace to Melody’s family.”