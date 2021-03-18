Authorities search for missing South Haven boy

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Van Buren County have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 4-year-old South Haven boy.

The boy, Xayden Bell, is described as 4-foot-3 and 60 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, camo pants and green Ninja Turtle shoes that light up red. Xayden has autism and is nonverbal.

He was last seen around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night in South Haven and is believed to have been taken by his mother’s boyfriend, Jacob Lee Murphy.

The two were last know to be heading southbound on I-196 south of the South Haven area. Murphy was last seen driving a dark gray/black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix.

An undated courtesy photo of Jacob Lee Murphy

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101.