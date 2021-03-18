Authorities search for missing South Haven boy

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Van Buren County have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 4-year-old South Haven boy.
The boy, Xayden Bell, is described as 4-foot-3 and 60 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, camo pants and green Ninja Turtle shoes that light up red. Xayden has autism and is nonverbal.
He was last seen around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night in South Haven and is believed to have been taken by his mother’s boyfriend, Jacob Lee Murphy.
The two were last know to be heading southbound on I-196 south of the South Haven area. Murphy was last seen driving a dark gray/black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101.