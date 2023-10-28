MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A 3-year-old boy who went missing on Friday has been found safe, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 2 p.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to West Point Drive near 26th Street after receiving reports that a 3-year-old boy had been missing for about 20 minutes. Deputies were told that he had autism and was nonverbal.

Responding deputies set up a perimeter and began a search. Police dogs and Great Lakes Drone were also called to the scene.

K-9 Kuno followed a track and found the boy’s blanket near a small pond, the sheriff’s office said.

While the pond was being searched, dispatch received a call that someone had found the boy they believed to be the missing 3-year-old in a creek near another pond.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy confirmed that this boy was the missing child. He was checked by ambulance personnel and returned to his parents.

Deputies later learned that one of his siblings saw the boy exit the house through a side door and head to the woods.

The case remains under investigation.