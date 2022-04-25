ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured when a minivan ended up in a lake northwest of Paw Paw Sunday.

It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday off Fairbanks Avenue at Lake Brownwood in Antwerp Township.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was backing out of a driveway when the brakes of his Dodge Grand Caravan went out. The minivan rolled backward and fell off a seawall. It was submerged in between 6 and 8 feet of water.

The driver escaped without injury.

A wrecker pulled it from the water with help from the Van Buren County Dive Team.