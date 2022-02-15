Michigan AG sues Breedsville over filling dam

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy office on Adobe Road near Kalamazoo. (November 2020)

VILLAGE OF BREEDSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a village in Van Buren County for violating an environmental act.

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a civil lawsuit against the Village of Breedsville after they improperly filled a regulated wetland area and riverbed, which violates the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, she claims.

The complaint was filed on behalf of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

In 2008, a dam on the South Branch Black River suffered a breach, causing impounded water to be released uncontrollably. At the time, EGLE told the village that if it was going to rebuild the dam, it would need a permit.

In 2020, EGLE staff noticed an unauthorized placement of fill in a section of the river. Work continued even after a notice to the village president to stop the work. EGLE filed several complaints after that, finding that the village kept filling the dam and other wetlands, bottomlands, and floodplain.

Nessel’s filed complaint requests that the Village of Breedsville pay a civil fine, remove the fill and restore the river to how it was before the violations. It also asks that Breedsville be banned from violating NREPA in the future.