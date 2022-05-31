PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — People interested in becoming a foster parent have an opportunity to hear from those serving as one at two events this week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is holding two “coffee with a foster parent” events in Van Buren County. Both will be at Biggby Coffee locations from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

Wednesday, June 1 at 400 Kalamazoo St., Paw Paw

Thursday, June 2 at 23944 Red Arrow Highway, Mattawan

In addition to foster parents, people who attend will also be able to speak with a member of the MDHHS licensing team, as well as a foster care navigator.

Stephanie DeGroff, the child welfare supervisor for the MDHHS Van Buren County office, said while the event is targeted at that county, the events are open to everyone. She added there is especially a need for families to foster teens, sibling groups and children with special needs.

“During the pandemic, we’ve seen the number of foster families decrease and that’s really related to the fact that many foster homes have adopted and their family is now complete,” she said. “We really just want to expand the number of homes that we have, not only to meet the needs of kids coming into foster care, but we also want to place kids with a home where their needs are going to be best met.”

People who are interested in fostering can also contact a foster care navigator at 855.MICHKIDS or visit Foster Care Navigator’s website.