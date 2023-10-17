MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mattawan superintendent notified parents after a high school student reported being approached by a man Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the area of Second Street, according to a message from Mattawan Consolidated School Superintendent Randy Fleenor.

The student said a young man in a white sedan approached her and asked if she wanted a ride. When she said no, the man exited the car, according to the student.

The student fled and was not hurt, the district said. All school buildings are safe.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 it is investigating. Deputies said they had not located the man as of Tuesday morning.