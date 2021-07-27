Man who stabbed K-9 dog shot, killed by deputy in Van Buren Co.

Authorities on the scene of an incident in Gobles on July 27, 2021.

GOBLES, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who stabbed a K-9 dog in Van Buren County was fatally shot by a deputy Monday night, authorities said.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott tells News 8 deputies were initially called to a home on N. State Street near Bush Street around 7:30 p.m. for an assault.

After getting a warrant, a K-9 was sent into the home to force the suspect out around 9:30 p.m. The K-9 was stabbed several times and retreated out of the house.

A deputy went inside and was confronted by the suspect, who still had the knife, Abbott said. That deputy then shot and killed the suspect. The man’s name has not yet been released.

The K-9 was taken to a veterinarian in Kalamazoo to be evaluated.

