PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after he attacked his neighbor while he was cutting firewood in October, deputies said.

On Nov. 27, 58-year-old Gregory Charles Miller pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder. A charge of assault with intent to murder was dismissed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

The attack happened on Sept. 29 when Miller’s 79-year-old neighbor was cutting firewood by his property line. Miller approached the man, punching him in the head and face. The 79-year-old was knocked to the ground and tried to crawl under his tractor, but Miller pulled him out and continued to punch him, according to a report by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

During the assault, Miller told the man he was going to kill him and all of his family, the sheriff’s office said. He left when the man began to lose consciousness.

The 79-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

During an interview with investigators, Miller admitted to having a long-standing dislike for his neighbor and was mad that he was cutting firewood close to the property line. The sheriff’s office said he also admitted to assaulting his neighbor and said numerous times that he intended to kill the victim and would be going back to kill him once released.