Man wanted for stalking arrested after barricading in his home near Bangor

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a home near Bangor while deputies were attempting to take him into custody for stalking.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in Arlington Township.

Officers were trying to arrest Lee Anthony Parker, 34, of Bangor, on a stalking warrant, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday release.

He had been stalking an ex-girlfriend with a GPS tracker he had put on her car, the sheriff’s office said.

As deputies arrived on-scene, Parker ran into his residence and barricaded himself inside, officials say.

He ignored multiple commands to come out for about 15 minutes, officials say, while deputies got a search warrant for the home.

Deputies, including a K-9 dog, then went inside the house and found Parker in a crawl space, the sheriff’s office said. He was then arrested without incident.

Deputies also found what looked like meth that was in plain sight in the home. After obtaining another search warrant, they found about 56 grams of meth, officials say.

Parker was taken to the county jail on multiple charges.