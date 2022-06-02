SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of making threats, possibly with a gun, and then running from officers, South Haven police say.

Warrants for felonious assault and resisting and obstructing police have been issued for Benjamin William Ewart, 33, the South Haven Police Department said in a Thursday release.

On Tuesday, police were called about a suspect making “assaultive threats” who was possibly armed with a gun in the 16000 block of 77th Street in South Haven Township, police say.

When police arrived he refused to cooperate and ran into his home. A witness later told police the man was seen running toward the beach, police say.

Officers established a perimeter and tried to track him down.

The South Haven Police Department said other warrants for Ewart have been issued for separate incidents, including a felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, habitual offender and misdemeanor larceny.

Anyone with information on where he is should call South Haven police at 269.637.5151 or Van Buren County dispatch at 269.657.3101.