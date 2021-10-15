Man shot, killed near South Haven

CORRECTION: In a previous version of this story, the address and location were incorrect. The story has since been corrected.

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed near South Haven Thursday night.

The Covert Township Police Department said authorities were called around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting on M-140 near the intersection of North Street, south of South Haven.

A victim was shot in the chest during an altercation. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to CTPD.

The victim was identified as Levar Lee Coleman, 43, of Covert Township.

No arrests have been made and police didn’t release a description of the suspect or suspects.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Covert Township Police Department at 269.764.8100.