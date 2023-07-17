PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who killed two people when he fired a gun to celebrate the new year will serve jail time.

Christopher Toppenberg, 63, was sentenced Monday to one year in jail and three years of probation. He got credit for 197 days served.

The shooting happened just after midnight Jan. 1 near Lawrence. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said a small group of people celebrating New Year’s set off fireworks and Toppenberg fired a gun, killing fellow revelers and friends David Reed, 35, of Paw Paw, and Jason McCreary. 40, of Sutter Creek, California, near Sacramento.

Toppenberg was originally charged with second-degree murder in the case. In June, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of discharging a firearm under the influence of liquor or a controlled substance causing death.