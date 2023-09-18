Juan Luis Solis-Reyna is escorted into a Paw Paw courtroom on Oct. 5, 2022, to be charged with the 1995 murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced for a 1995 murder after he was extradited from Mexico last year.

On Monday, Juan Solis-Reyna was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison with an additional two-year sentence for felony firearms for the 1995 murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin.

In 1995, Solis Reyna, then 25, and Armijo-Arreguin, 30, were acquaintances and were working at the time as migrant workers.

A 1990s photo of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin and his daughters. (Courtesy)

On April 24, 1995, around 6:30 a.m., police received a call from a payphone in Lawton. A woman reported that there had been a murder and led deputies to the victim’s body, which had been dumped in the parking lot of a vineyard on 92nd Avenue on 36th Street in Decatur Township. The killing actually happened in the van the tipster was driving, Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said.

Deputies quickly identified Solis-Reyna as their suspect but said he took off, leaving Michigan. The car he was driving was found dumped along I-55 in Missouri a few days later.

Investigators — including Lt. Dave Walker, Detective Sharon VanDam and the sheriff himself, all of whom have been on the case since the day the killing happened — reopened the cold case in February 2019.

They worked with the FBI to track Solis-Reyna to Monterey, Mexico, about 100 miles from the Texas border, where the sheriff said the suspect had started a family with children. He said it looked like Solis-Reyna thought he had gotten away with murder.