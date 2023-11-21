PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A California man will spend years in prison after a trooper found 4 kilograms of fentanyl in the car he was driving, court records show.

Brahajan Martinez-Garcia, 26, pleaded guilty in September to one count of controlled substance – possession, according to online records. A charge of controlled substance – delivery/manufacture was dismissed.

On Oct. 30, court records show he was sentenced in 36th Circuit Court to 3.75 to 20 years in prison, with credit for 237 days served.

In March, trooper pulled over a car on eastbound I-94 near Paw Paw and found 4 kilograms of fentanyl in a duffel bag, according to MSP. Martinez-Garcia, who was driving the car, was arrested.

At the time, MSP called it the largest single fentanyl seizure from a traffic stop ever recorded in Michigan. The fentanyl was linked to the infamous Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel, a judge said at Martinez-Garcia’s arraignment in March.

“(MSP) provided information that these controlled substances and its transport was connected to the Sinaloa cartel,” Judge Michael McKay said at the time. “They also stated that it was enough fentanyl to kill 2.5 million people, which is roughly a third of the population of the state of Michigan, which may make Mr. Garcia the most dangerous person in our jail that he was furthering that health crisis.”