SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after he fell into the Black River and was rescued.

Around 10:10 p.m., South Haven Area Emergency Services were sent to the Old Harbor Inn, located at 515 Williams St., after receiving a report that a man had fallen into the river.

Witnesses told authorities that the man had fallen over a balcony railing, hit the deck below and fell into the water, SHAES said.

After onlookers couldn’t rescue him, the SHAES dive team found him and pulled him from the river about 32 minutes after receiving the call.

The man was rushed to the hospital, SHAES said. His condition is unknown.

This incident remains under investigation.