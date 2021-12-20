Man killed in head-on crash near Lawrence

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed in a head-on crash near Lawrence Sunday night.

Michigan State Police said the deadly crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Red Arrow High near the intersection of 55th Street, west of Lawrence.

Investigators say an eastbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck an oncoming tow truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck, 33-year-old Matthew Angel, of Bangor, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tow truck, a 27-year-old South Haven man, was treated at the scene and released, according to state police.

It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.