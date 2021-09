PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after being hit by a car in Paw Paw Sunday.

The Paw Paw Police Department identified the man who died as Stephen Morris.

It happened around 10 a.m. on N. Kalamazoo Street near Sharon Avenue. Police say Morris was tying to cross the road from east to west when he was hit by a southbound car.

When emergency responders arrived, they found Morris unresponsive. He died at the scene.

Police said Monday their investigation was ongoing.